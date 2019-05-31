NBA Finals: Warriors' Andre Iguodala expected to play in Game 2 after clean MRI

May 31 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is expected to play against the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

League sources told The Athletic and the San Francisco Chronicle that Iguodala underwent an MRI exam on his left calf, which came back clean Friday. He told reporters that he won't miss the second game of the series.

Iguodala, who didn't play against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals due to the same injury, played 29 minutes and re-injured the calf with under two minutes left in the Warriors' 118-109 loss to the Raptors in Game 1 on Thursday night. He limped down the floor after landing awkwardly.

The 35-year-old forward underwent MRIs after the Warriors' last two games because of his calf ailment.

Golden State also ruled out superstar forward Kevin Durant for Game 2 of the Finals. He went through a light workout on the court Friday, but isn't ready to return from his right calf strain. His injury has kept him out of the lineup since May 8.

Game 2 is Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.