Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins available for Game 1 of NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) fouls LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell during their first round NBA playoff series. Cousins is healthy enough to take the court against the Raptors in the NBA Finals, returning from a torn quad muscle.

May 30 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins will be active for Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors in Toronto.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said during the teams' shoot-around Thursday that Cousins is healthy enough to take the court for the first time since mid-April.

Cousins suffered a torn left quad muscle during the Warriors' opening-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

"DeMarcus has done an amazing job coming back from the injury which we felt at the time was season ending," Kerr said. "He's done an incredible job of rebounding, rehabbing. Now, here he is. He's scrimmaged a couple times this week. He's pain free."

Cousins was on the court at shoot-around Thursday morning, moving without issues from the injury.

Kerr said he has a plan for how much he will use Cousins in game one, but would not share that with reporters.

Cousins said Wednesday during media day that he is excited about making his NBA Finals debut.

''I believe this is the stage that every basketball player, as a kid growing up, dreams of,'' he said.

''To be here is a huge honor and it's an incredible feeling, so I'm extremely excited about it and it makes me that much more antsy to get on the floor and help my team. If that opportunity is presented to me, I plan on taking full advantage of it."