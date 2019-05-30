Warriors' Green says his role has 'completely' changed

May 30 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green says his role "completely" changes with teammate Kevin Durant out of the lineup.

In an interview with ESPN's The Jump that that was to run Thursday, Green acknowledged he needs to be more of a scoring threat with Durant out. Durant strained his right calf in the NBA Western Conference semifinals and is questionable for the NBA Finals.

"When Kevin's out there, we all have the luxury of just saying, 'OK, that set didn't work, we still got this guy to just throw a ball into it and get out of the way,'" Green said. "That luxury isn't there anymore, and also I think with Kevin being out, we're trying to make up 37 points again."

Green is averaging 13.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per outing in 16 postseason games this year. The three-time NBA champion only averaged 7.4 points per game in 66 regular season games this year, his lowest output since the 2013-14 season.

Durant averaged 34 points a game in the postseason before his injury.

"We're not going to make those 37 points again up just by walking the ball up the floor and thinking we're going to have the same trust running the set as if Kevin is on the floor," Green said.

The NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors begins Thursday night. Game 1 will be played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and starts at 9 p.m. The game will air on ABC.