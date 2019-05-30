Raptors' Pascal Siakam dominates Golden State Warriors in third quarter

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (L) drives by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

May 30 (UPI) -- Toronto forward Pascal Siakam ignited the Raptors with an impressive performance during the third quarter in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard struggled in the opening three periods, shooting 4-of-12 from the floor with 18 points and six rebounds. Due to Leonard's offensive woes, Siakam handled the scoring load and helped Toronto maintain its lead during a crucial stretch.

Siakam scored 14 of his 26 points in the third frame, which included a stretch of nine consecutive made field goals. His 26 points led the Raptors through the first three quarters.

Siakam has converted 11-of-13 shots, including 2-of-3 shots from deep, with five rebounds, four assists, one block and a steal.

Pascal Siakam caught FIRE in the 3rd scoring 14 of his 26 PTS! @Raptors up 88-81 after 3 quarters.#WeTheNorth | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/N4RM10DxVB— NBA TV (@NBATV) May 31, 2019

The Raptors led the Golden State Warriors 88-81 at the end of the third quarter. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points on 6-of-14 shooting.