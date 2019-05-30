Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Klay Thompson (11) have won three NBA championships. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- The stage is set for the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors.

Golden State is making its fifth consecutive NBA Finals appearance. The Warriors are hoping to become the first team to win three straight NBA Finals since the Los Angeles Lakers accomplished the feat from 2000 to 2002.

The Raptors are in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers were the last Eastern Conference team to win the NBA Finals.

Toronto won both regular season matchups between the two this year. The Raptors won 131-128 in overtime Nov. 29, 2018, and beat the Warriors at home 113-93 on Dec. 13.

How to watch the 2019 NBA Finals:

Game 1: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors -- 9 p.m. Thursday, ABC

Game 2: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors -- 8 p.m. Sunday, ABC

Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors -- 9 p.m. June 5, ABC

Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors -- 9 p.m. June 7, ABC

Game 5 (if necessary): Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors -- 9 p.m. June 10, ABC

Game 6 (if necessary): Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors -- 9 p.m. June 13, ABC

Game 7 (if necessary): Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors -- 8 p.m. June 16, ABC