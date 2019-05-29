Warriors' Klay Thompson says he won't skip Drake songs

May 29 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson said he won't stop listening to songs by rapper and Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake.

Thompson, 29, said Wednesday that the only Drake songs he'll skip on his playlist are the "bad ones."

"I've been a Drake fan since I was in high school," Thompson said. "He's a great artist. Do I like him as a Raptors fan? No, but I like him as a musician."

Drake's Raptors host Thompson's Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Drake has been a controversial figure in recent weeks. He drew criticism for standing behind Raptors coach Nick Nurse on the sidelines during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, wore a shirt featuring the rapper Pusha T to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The shirt appeared to be a shot at Drake, who had a feud with Pusha T last year.

Drake responded by changing his Instagram profile picture to a photo of Edens.