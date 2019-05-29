NBA contacts Toronto Raptors about rapper Drake during Eastern Conference finals

Canadian rap artist Drake (R) yells at Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) after Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks. Drake came under criticism for his antics while sitting courtside. Photo by Warren Toda/EPA-EFE

May 29 (UPI) -- The NBA reached out to the Toronto Raptors during the Eastern Conference finals about Canadian rap artist Drake and his antics on the sideline, a league spokesman told ESPN on Wednesday.

Drake's conduct and presence while sitting courtside drew the NBA's attention, especially during the Raptors' conference finals series win over the Milwaukee Bucks to advance to the NBA Finals. The rapper was seen touching Raptors head coach Nick Nurse's shoulders during Game 4 against the Bucks.

The next day, Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters that fans shouldn't be allowed on the court.

"I will say, again, I see it in some timeouts, but I don't know of any person that's attending the game that isn't a participant in the game, a coach -- I'm sorry, a player or a coach -- that has access to the court," Budenholzer said. "I don't know how much he's on the court. It sounds like you guys are saying it's more than I realize. There's certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors.

RELATED Mark Wahlberg gets 76ers star Jimmy Butler to coach his daughter

"You know, to be on the court, there's boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that."

The league previously issued Drake, who was hired as the Raptors' global ambassador in 2013, a warning last year after his verbal confrontation with Kendrick Perkins during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors host the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.