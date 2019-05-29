Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat won the 2012 and 2013 NBA Finals. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh said he doesn't expect the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals for a third straight season.

During an interview with ESPN on Wednesday, Bosh was asked about being "lectured" by Warriors coach Steve Kerr about the difficulty of "three-peating." Bosh and the Miami Heat won consecutive NBA Finals in 2012 and 2013 before falling to the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

"Well, it wasn't a lecture - he said we weren't gonna do it," Bosh said before pointing to the camera. "So I'm gonna tell him, 'You're not gonna do it either, Steve!"

Golden State has to beat the Toronto Raptors in order to win a third straight title. Bosh played with the Raptors from 2003 to 2010 and is working as an NBA Finals TV analyst in Canada.

.@SteveKerr told @chrisbosh he and the Heat wouldn't "3-peat" and now Bosh is returning the favour pic.twitter.com/ENSCog39wQ— TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 29, 2019

Kerr managed to 'four-peat' as a player. He won three straight titles with the Bulls from 1996 to 1998 and took home a fourth ring with the Spurs in 1999.

The 2000 to 2002 Los Angeles Lakers were the last NBA team to win three consecutive NBA Finals.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.