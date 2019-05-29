Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has won three NBA championships with the Warriors, but hasn't been named Finals MVP during his career. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Golden State star point guard Stephen Curry is the favorite to capture the NBA Finals MVP Award as the Warriors prepare for Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors.

Caesars Sportsbook opened Curry as a -150 favorite to secure his first Finals MVP, but the odds lowered to -125 on Wednesday, according to ESPN. Warriors standouts Klay Thompson and Draymond Green each sit at 9-1 odds. Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard is the second favorite at +275.

Curry, who has won three NBA titles but hasn't been awarded MVP in any of the championship series, told reporters Monday that being named Finals MVP is "secondary" to winning.

"It's a special award that everybody wants to get, including myself," Curry said. "But at the end of the day, the first thing I do is look up and see, 'Did you win or lose?'

"That's like secondary to that you win or you lose. Probably even way down the list."

Golden State star forward Kevin Durant won Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018, but was ruled out for Game 1 against the Raptors with a right calf strain. The team hasn't revealed his status for the remainder of the series. Caesars Sportsbook has Durant at 18-1 odds, given his murky status for the Finals.

Curry is averaging 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this postseason. Durant, who hasn't played since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets, has averaged 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the playoffs.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.