May 29 (UPI) -- NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he is optimistic the Los Angeles Lakers will turn around their recent struggles in the near future.

Silver said on ESPN's Get Up Wednesday morning he has faith in Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and her team-building strategy.

"I know Jeanie knows how to manage a team," Silver said. "Sure, when things start to go wrong, a lot of fingers get pointed. But they'll figure it out."

The Lakers went 37-45 this year despite adding LeBron James in free agency.

The Lakers have been mired in turmoil since team president Magic Johnson abruptly stepped down in mid-April. Johnson criticized Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka on ESPN last week, accusing him of betrayal and lying.

Pelinka denied Johnson's claims at a press conference held to introduce new Lakers coach Frank Vogel.

Silver said he didn't have any prior notice that Johnson was leaving his post.

"I watched that press conference live like everyone else did and didn't know it was coming," Silver said. "But I think he spoke from the heart."

Pelinka found himself in a minor controversy of his own earlier this week. A story published by ESPN reported that Pelinka once told the Lakers he arranged a meeting between former Lakers star Kobe Bryant and actor Heath Ledger following Ledger's performance in 2008's The Dark Knight.

The Dark Knight premiered in July 2008, nearly six months after Ledger died from a drug overdose.

The Lakers have not made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season.