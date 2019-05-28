Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant traveling to Toronto for Games 1 and 2

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant suffered a right calf strain in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. He hasn't played since suffering the calf ailment. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant traveled with the team to Toronto on Tuesday for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals.

The team posted a photo of Durant, who was already ruled out for the first game of the series, boarding the Warriors' flight. Game 1 is Thursday night, but Golden State will have a couple of days off before Game 2 on Sunday.

The Warriors haven't disclosed Durant's status for Game 2 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Durant suffered a right calf strain in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets and hasn't played since. He didn't travel with the team when they swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the conference finals.

The All-Star forward has been shooting on his own but hasn't been cleared for on-court work, according to the team. The Warriors said Friday that they were hopeful Durant could return for the championship series.

Golden State has posted a 5-0 record in Durant's absence. He is averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this postseason.