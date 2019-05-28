May 28 (UPI) -- The NBA announced Tuesday that Amadou Gallo Fall, the league's vice president and managing director for Africa, has been named president of the new Basketball Africa League.

The league will begin next season with 12 teams across Africa.

Fall will start his role as president immediately while assisting in the transition and search for a new managing director of the NBA in Africa.

"Amadou's efforts to grow basketball and the NBA's business across Africa have been extraordinary, and he is an ideal choice to lead the Basketball Africa League," NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatumstated said.

"This historic initiative will not only further enhance the game in Africa, but also provide new opportunities in media, technology and infrastructure on the continent."

The league will be the first operated by the NBA outside of North America. Forty games are expected to be played once the league begins in March 2020.

The league will start with top professional clubs from leagues in Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia.

"We're looking forward to now building the entire ecosystem," Fall said.

"And that is what we think the Basketball Africa League is going to allow us to do in continuing to provide tremendous young talent across the continent to showcase themselves. We need to continue to grow to create an entertainment property for our fans across the Africa region."

Fall was hired by the NBA in January 2010 to lead efforts to open the NBA's office in Johannesburg, South Africa, in May 2010.