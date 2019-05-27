Nets hire Birdsong, Peterson as assistant GMs

May 27 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets have officially hired Andy Birdsong and Jeff Peterson as assistant general managers.

Birdsong has been the San Antonio Spurs' director of pro player personnel and GM of the Austin Spurs, the team's G League affiliate. Birdsong also worked with the Hawks from 2012-15.

"The knowledge he has garnered from his time as a member of such exemplary organizations as the Spurs and the Hawks will greatly benefit our group," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a news release.

Peterson spent the past three years as the Atlanta Hawks' assistant general manager. He was with Atlanta for seven seasons.

Peterson worked with current Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, who was previously a Hawks assistant coach.

"Jeff is an innovative basketball executive who shares our strategic team building vision and will fit seamlessly within our culture," Marks said in a separate news release.

Trajon Landon, who was the Nets' previous assistant GM, is now the New Orleans Pelicans' general manager.