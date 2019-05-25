NBA Playoffs: Kawhi, Raptors clinch first NBA Finals appearance

Kawhi Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Finals in his first season with the team. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 25 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history after a thrilling 100-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Trailing 50-43 at halftime, the No. 2-seeded Raptors rallied back with a brilliant second half showing. Forward Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and added 17 rebounds to put the Raptors only four wins away from becoming league champions.

Leonard also had seven assists for the Raptors, who will face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The No. 1-seeded Bucks blew a 2-0 series lead after finishing with the league's top regular season record.

Toronto never trailed after taking an 80-78 lead with 9:48 left. The Bucks drew within 89-88 with 4:09 remaining before Raptors center Marc Gasol - a mid-season acquisition from Memphis - hit his second three-point shot of the game.

MVP finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 21 points on 18 shots. Antetokounmpo had 11 rebounds in 38 minutes.

Point guard Fred VanVleet scored 14 points off the bench for Toronto. Lowry scored 17 points, dished eight assists, and five rebounds.

Game One of the NBA Finals will be played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday, May 30. The game will air on ABC.