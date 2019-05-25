Kawhi Leonard delivers emphatic dunk over Giannis

May 25 (UPI) -- Toronto star forward Kawhi Leonard punctuated the Raptors' Game 6 comeback over the Milwaukee Bucks with an emphatic slam dunk over NBA MVP finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With just under seven minutes left in the Raptors' 100-94 victory over the Bucks, Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry quickly dribbled down the court. Lowry stopped as he neared the basket and passed behind him to a sprinting Leonard.

Leonard jumped and, with one hand, slammed the ball in over Antetokounmpo.

Leonard finished Saturday's win with 25 points, 17 rebounds, and seven assists.

Leonard and the Raptors will play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Game One of the NBA Finals will be played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday, May 30. The game will air on ABC.