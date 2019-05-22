Rap star Drake is drawing plenty of attention for his behavior during the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- A senior executive for the agency that represents Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is speaking out regarding the antics of rapper Drake.

Georgios Dimitropoulos, who works for Octagon, said that Drake's behavior from his front row seat was "disrespectful."

"Imagine a gig & an athlete on VIP seats, right next to the band, stands up on the stage just to show off during the entire game, knowing cameras are on him, occasionally even massaging the singer. Security and him both allow it. Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before...," Dimitropoulos tweeted.

The complaint from Dimitropoulos comes a day after the Toronto Raptors tied the best-of-seven series with the Bucks at two games apiece with a 120-102 win Tuesday in Toronto.

During Tuesday's game, Drake could be seen laughing when Antetokounmpo missed free throws. He also at one point even touched Raptors head coach Nick Nurse on the shoulders.

Antetokounmpo scored 25 points in the setback to the Raptors, but hit just 6-of-10 free throws. He airballed a free throw for the second straight game.

The Bucks star was not asked about Drake after the Game 4 loss. Game 5 of the series will be in Milwaukee on Thursday night, with Game 6 back in Toronto on Saturday.