Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard posterizes Warriors' Draymond Green

May 20 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers big man Meyers Leonard threw down a monster dunk over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in Game 4 on Monday night.

Late in the fourth quarter, Blazers guard CJ McCollum tossed a full-court pass to Damian Lillard. Lillard immediately dished the ball to Leonard, who was trailing the play.

Leonard took two steps and reached back for the powerful one-handed slam over Green, who jumped and failed to block the dunk.

The Warriors picked up a 119-117 win in overtime to sweep the Trail Blazers in the NBA Western Conference finals. Leonard had 30 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes. Green tallied 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Golden State advances to its fifth consecutive NBA Finals.