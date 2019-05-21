Head coach Terry Stotts agrees to multiyear extension with Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts and his team were swept in the Western Conference finals. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Blazers in four games to reach the NBA Finals on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Head coach Terry Stotts and the Portland Trail Blazers agreed to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. The Blazers didn't disclose financial terms of the agreement.

The extension was revealed one day after the Golden State Warriors swept the Trail Blazers in the NBA Western Conference finals. It was Portland's first trip to the conference finals since 2000.

Stotts, who completed his seventh season as Portland's head coach, guided the Trail Blazers to the No. 3 seed in the West and a 53-29 record in the regular season. Portland had one of its most successful seasons in franchise history despite losing starting big man Jusuf Nurkic to a significant leg injury March 25.

Stotts has led the Trail Blazers to six straight playoff appearances. The 61-year-old coach has a 325-249 record in his seven years with the franchise.

Along with the Trail Blazers, Stotts has coached the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. He has a career record of 440-417 in parts of 11 seasons.