May 20 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves have decided to retain Ryan Saunders as their head coach.

Sources told The Athletic and the Minnesota Star Tribune that Saunders agreed to a multi-year contract, making the interim coach the Timberwolves' permanent coach. Saunders, 33, took over as Timberwolves coach in January after the franchise fired Tom Thibodeau.

Minnesota was 19-21 under Thibodeau in 2018 and went 17-25 with Saunders coaching. Thibodeau owned a 97-107 overall record in three seasons with the Timberwolves. The Timberwolves went 23-28 in the playoffs with Thibodeau at the helm.

Saunders began his tenure with the Timberwolves as an assistant coach in 2014, when his dad Flip Saunders was coach. He was an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards from 2009 through 2013, with his father also coaching the team during that stretch.

The Timberwolves are also hiring Gianluca Pasucci as assistant general manager.