Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry sinks difficult scoop layup in Game 4

May 20 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry converted a tough layup in the first quarter of Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Curry used a Jordan Bell screen and hesitated before driving past Trail Blazers big man Meyers Leonard. The star guard was bumped as he attempted to dribble around Leonard and drew the foul.

As Curry began to fall backward from the contact, he flipped up a last-ditch shot attempt that banked off the glass and entered the net. He converted the free throw on the three-point play.

The Trail Blazers held a 69-65 lead at halftime. Curry had 25 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 5-of-7 from 3-point territory, with four assists and three rebounds after two quarters.

Entering Game 4, Curry was averaging 26.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game in the playoffs. He has a 45.3 shooting percentage, with a 38.5 percent mark on 3-pointers.

Golden State holds a 3-0 series lead over Portland in the NBA Western Conference finals.