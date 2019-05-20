FBI installs panic buttons next to Enes Kanter's bed

Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter likely would be arrested if he ever returns to Turkey. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- The FBI installed a panic button at the side of Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter's bed, the veteran big man told ESPN.

Kanter, 27, met with Portland FBI agents after joining the Trail Blazers in February. An Interpol red notice posted by Turkey, his home country, lists Kanter as a wanted man. He is prohibited from traveling safety outside the United States and routinely receives death threats.

Kanter is an outspoken opponent of the Turkish government and president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"If you're uncomfortable with anything, just push that button," Kanter said he was told by FBI agents. "If you hear something you don't like or have a reason to believe there's a threat, push the button and someone will be here within minutes."

Kanter will be arrested if he ever returns to Turkey. He's been forced to miss NBA games in other countries because of death threats.

Kanter was detained and later released in Romania two years ago when the Turkish embassy canceled his passport.

"I will never stop talking," Kanter told ESPN. "I understand my mother and father and sister are in Turkey, but if I stop talking, who is going to speak for the thousands and thousands of innocent people in jail?"