May 18 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored 36 points, including 18 points from three-point range, as the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 110-99 to take a 3-0 series lead in the NBA Western Conference Finals on Saturday night.

Curry was 11-of-26 from the field. He also had six rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes.

Golden State outscored Portland 57-33 in the second half. The Warriors are now one win away from their fifth consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

Draymond Green posted a 20-point, 12-assist, 13-rebound triple-double for the Warriors. Green has seven career triple-doubles in the postseason.

Klay Thompson added 19 points, but made only one of his five three-point attempts.

CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 20 points. All-Star point guard Damian Lillard was held to 19 points on 18 shots.

Portland wasted a 16-point outing from forward Meyers Leonard. Evan Turner added 12 points off the bench for Portland.

No NBA team has won four consecutive games after falling behind 3-0 in a postseason series.

Game 4 is Monday night at the Moda Center. The game will air at 9 p.m. on ESPN.