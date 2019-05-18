Dell, Sonya Curry wear matching Blazers-Warriors jackets to Western Conference Finals

May 18 (UPI) -- Dell and Sonya Curry, the parents of Warriors star Stephen and Portland's Seth, wore matching jackets with both teams' logos to Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Saturday night.

The Curry brothers are the first pair of brothers to face one another in a conference finals. Their parents originally flipped coins to see what parent would cheer for which team.

Sonya wore Blazers colors to Game 1 on Tuesday and Dell wore Warriors colors. The two switched colors for Game 2.

"I told my mom like, 'who you with?'" Stephen Curry said after Game 1. "When I made a shot, I saw her stand up and cheer, but all I saw was Portland gear. It was just weird."

There was no need to take sides in Game 3, however. ESPN tweeted out a picture of the custom jackets both parents wore to the game.

Sonya and Dell Curry got some new jackets to rep both the Blazers and the Warriors tonight pic.twitter.com/4lwtRM9KTW— ESPN (@espn) May 19, 2019

The Warriors entered Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead.