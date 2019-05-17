Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo rejects Raptors' Marc Gasol with powerful block

May 17 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo showed why he was named a finalist for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award with a thunderous block in Game 2 Friday night at Fiserv Forum.

In the opening minute of the first quarter, Raptors center Marc Gasol was backing down Bucks forward Khris Middleton in the paint. Gasol spun around Middleton after the forward attempted to reach around for the steal.

Gasol had an open path to the hoop and went up for a right-handed layup. Antetokounmpo raced over from the wing and dispatched Gasol's shot with a monstrous block that sent the center crashing to the floor.

Antetokounmpo is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, along with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. The league announced the awards finalists Friday.

The Bucks defeated the Raptors 125-103 in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead. Antetokounmpo had 30 points (10-of-20 shooting), 17 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal.

Game 3 is Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.