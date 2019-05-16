Trending Stories

Curry, Thompson shoot Warriors past Trail Blazers in Game 1
PGA Championship: Tiger Woods climbs leaderboard with birdies, eagle
Chiefs trade for Jets LB Darron Lee
Dolphins WR Ricardo Louis out for 2019 season with knee injury
New England Patriots to sign free-agent LB Jamie Collins

Moments from the PGA Championship

Tom Petty's daughters sue his widow over alleged mismanagement of his estate
Portland Trail Blazers' Seth Curry steals ball from Warriors' Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green blocks Seth Curry's shot into stands
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant ruled out for next three games of Blazers series
Fighter jet crashes into building near California Air Reserve base, three injured
 
