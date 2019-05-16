Portland Trail Blazers' Seth Curry steals ball from Warriors' Stephen Curry

May 16 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry one-upped his brother and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in the second quarter of Game 2 on Thursday night.

Stephen Curry was bringing the ball up the court midway through the second frame. Warriors forward Draymond Green set a screen on Seth Curry, who spun around Green and raced after his older brother.

Steph Curry, unaware that the Blazers guard was chasing after him, continued to attack the hoop. Seth Curry extended his left hand and ripped Steph for the steal.

Curry vs Curry Advantage Curry pic.twitter.com/g9x0Q72SpQ— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 17, 2019

Later in the second, Seth Curry got the best of his brother again with a 3-pointer. Blazers point guard Damian Lillard tossed a pass to Seth Curry along the wing, and he stepped into a three. Seth Curry ignored Steph's hand in his face and found the bottom of the net.

Stephen Curry had 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting in the first half. Seth Curry tallied seven points in 15 minutes off the bench.

The Trail Blazers held a 65-50 lead at halftime. Golden State holds a 1-0 series lead over Portland.