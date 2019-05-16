Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in the playoffs. He has missed the Warriors' last two postseason games. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant is not expected to play in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

League sources told Yahoo Sports and the San Francisco Chronicle that Durant, who missed the Warriors' last two playoff games, will likely remain out with a right calf strain.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Monday that everyone needs to "slow down" about Durant's return.

"He hasn't even stepped on the floor yet," Kerr said. "We've tried to remain somewhat vague because the injury is really sort of open-ended in terms of how long he's going to need to recover.

"I think in doing so, people have gotten the idea that he's going to come back and be Willis Reed or something. He hasn't even stepped on the floor yet. He still has pain. So there's some time ahead of him on the rehab process."

Team trainers will re-evaluate Durant before Thursday night's tip-off. The Warriors have no timetable for the forward's return.

Durant is averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in the postseason. He has a 51.3 shooting percentage, including a 41.6 percent rate on 3-pointers.

Durant originally suffered the calf strain in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. He went up for a jump shot over Rockets defender Iman Shumpert and landed awkwardly.

The Warriors hold a 1-0 series lead over the Trail Blazers.