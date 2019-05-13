Trending Stories

Seahawks' Russell Wilson buys mom house for Mother's Day
Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard converts acrobatic layup over 76ers' Joel Embiid
Historic buzzer beater sends Toronto to East finals to face Bucks
Mike Trout hits 425-foot bomb in Angels loss to Orioles
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah watches toddler daughter score goal at Anfield

Max Homa wins the Wells Fargo Championship in golf

Philadelphia 76ers' Brett Brown to return as head coach next season
Denver Broncos' Joe Flacco on Drew Lock: 'I'm not worrying about developing guys'
Tiger Woods, girlfriend named in wrongful death lawsuit
Jury awards couple $2B in Roundup weedkiller cancer case
Four police officers killed in bomb explosion in southwest Pakistan
 
