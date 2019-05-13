Philadelphia 76ers' Brett Brown to return as head coach next season

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown and the 76ers suffered a second-round exit versus the Toronto Raptors this postseason. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown is expected to return to the team next season, 76ers managing partner Josh Harris told ESPN on Monday night.

There was uncertainty about Brown returning for a seventh season, but Harris removed all doubt in a meeting with Brown and 76ers general manager Elton Brand on Monday that discussed the team's plans for the off-season.

The Toronto Raptors eliminated the 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday. It was the second straight season that the Sixers were knocked out in the second round.

Philadelphia owes Brown about $15 million on a contract extension set to begin next season. He is under contract through the 2021-22 season.

According to ESPN, the 76ers wanted to end speculation on his future and begin work during the off-season, which includes decisions on whether to retain free agents Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris.

The 58-year-old coach has compiled a 178-314 record over six seasons with the 76ers.