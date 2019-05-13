Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant ruled out for at least Game 1 against Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) suffered a right calf strain in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant was ruled out for at least Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced Monday.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Durant will likely have an extended absence as he continues to receive treatment for his injury.

"Everyone needs to slow down a little bit on the Kevin stuff," Kerr told reporters after practice Monday. "He hasn't even stepped on the floor yet. We've tried to remain somewhat vague because the injury is open-ended in terms of how long he's going to need to recover.

"I think in doing so, people have got the idea that he is going to come back and be Willis Reed or something. He hasn't even stepped on the floor yet. He still has pain. So there's some time ahead of him on the rehab process. So we'll have a more detailed update on Thursday."

Durant suffered a right calf strain in the third quarter of the Warriors' 104-99 win in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets. He went up for a jump shot over Rockets defender Iman Shumpert and landed awkwardly.

The initial fear was a possible Achilles injury, but an MRI on Thursday confirmed Durant's calf strain. He sat out of Golden State's Game 6 victory.

The Warriors also ruled out All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins (left quadriceps tear) and Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) for Game 1.

The Warriors and Trail Blazers begin their Western Conference finals series Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.