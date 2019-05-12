Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis involved in nightclub altercation

Former New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (R) suffered a bloody gash to his head and a ripped shirt during an altercation in his hometown over the weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis was involved in a bloody altercation at a nightclub in his hometown of Liepaja, Latvia.

Sources told The Athletic and TMZ Sports that the Mavericks are investigating Porzingis' physical altercation, which happened over the weekend. The team's understanding of the incident is that multiple Russians jumped the forward, who fought back before club security separated the sides.

Video of the confrontation , which showed a bloody Porzingis, went viral following the incident. The 7-foot-3 Latvian had a bloody gash on his head and a torn shirt. He didn't suffer any significant injuries, according to The Athletic.

The men who attacked Porzingis were upset that he left the New York Knicks, according to TMZ Sports. The Knicks traded him to the Mavs on Jan. 31 after he voiced his displeasure with the state of the franchise.

Porzingis sustained a torn ACL in his left knee Feb. 6, 2018, which forced him to spend all of last season rehabbing. He practiced with the Mavericks toward the end of the regular season but didn't appear in a game.

Porzingis becomes a restricted free agent this summer. Dallas intends to sign him to a five-year maximum contract this off-season.