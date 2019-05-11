Stephen Curry scores 23 in fourth quarter as Golden State Warriors eliminate Rockets

May 10 (UPI) -- Golden State star guard Stephen Curry exploded for 33 points in the second half of the Warriors' win in Game 6 over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Curry, who was held scoreless in the first half for the first time since Nov. 23, 2012, against the Phoenix Suns, erupted for a career-high 23 points in the fourth quarter. The superstar point guard scored 16 of those 23 points in the last five minutes of the game.

Curry was in foul trouble for a majority of the first half. In 34 minutes, he shot 9-of-20, including 4-of-11 from 3-point range, with five rebounds and four assists.

"You don't do what these guys have done without an incredible combination of talent and character, and I could go down the list, but Steph epitomized that tonight," Kerr told reporters. "Zero points at halftime, three fouls, a complete non-factor in the game and then completely took over the game.

"On a night when everything was going wrong, he found a way to turn it around."

Curry, who dislocated his finger earlier in the series, continually hit difficult shots in the final frame, including a 3-pointer that was heavily contested by Rockets defensive specialist P.J. Tucker. With under two minutes left, Curry knocked down the triple over Tucker while fading toward the Rockets bench to give the Warriors a decisive 107-102 lead.

STEPH HAS COME ALIVE pic.twitter.com/Eu8kE5GoCT— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 11, 2019

The Warriors eliminated the Rockets and advanced to the Western Conference final. Golden State plays the winner of the Denver Nuggets-Portland Trail Blazers series, which is tied 3-3.