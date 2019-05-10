Golden State Warriors' Shaun Livingston nets ferocious dunk against Rockets

Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston had six points in the first half of Game 6 Friday night. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston ditched his trademark mid-range jumper and threw down a vicious dunk against the Houston Rockets in Game 6 on Friday night.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry dished the ball to forward Jonas Jerebko in the corner. Jerebko drove to the hoop and spotted a wide-open Livingston cutting to the basket.

The forward passed to Livingston, who elevated over Rockets center Clint Capela for the huge slam.

The Warriors and Rockets were locked in a 57-57 tie at halftime. Livingston, who played eight minutes in the first half due to Curry's foul troubles, had six points, two rebounds and an assist.

Golden State, playing without star forward Kevin Durant for the remainder of the seven-game series, holds a 3-2 lead over Houston.