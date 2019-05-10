Golden State Warriors' Quinn Cook destroys Austin Rivers' ankles

May 10 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook sent Houston Rockets defender Austin Rivers to the floor with a nasty move in Game 6 Friday night.

Late in the first quarter, Warriors center Kevon Looney set a screen for Cook near the 3-point line. The guard acted as if he was going to use the screen before cutting in the opposite direction. Rivers lost his balance on Cook's initial move and began to tumble to the floor.

Cook followed up his first move with a behind-the-back dribble as Rivers hit the court. The backup guard dished the ball to Klay Thompson, who converted a short jumper.

The Rockets held an 87-82 lead at the end of the third quarter. Cook had two points, three assists and a rebound in 14 minutes.

Golden State, playing without star forward Kevin Durant (right calf strain) for the remainder of the seven-game series, holds a 3-2 lead over the Rockets.