Former San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol appeared in just three games for the Milwaukee Bucks after joining the team in March. Photo by Darren Abate/EPA

May 10 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks center Pau Gasol will miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs after surgery on his left foot Thursday.

The Bucks announced the injury update Friday. Gasol had surgery to repair a navicular stress fracture in his left foot. Dr. Robert Anderson performed the procedure in Green Bay, Wisc., with Bucks team physician Dr. William Raasch overseeing the operation.

The Bucks expect Gasol, 38, to make a full recovery by training camp. He averaged 1.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in three regular-season games for the Bucks after joining the team in March following being waived by the San Antonio Spurs.

The six-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion averaged 10.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in 77 games for the Spurs during his 2017-2018 campaign.

Milwaukee beat the Boston Celtics 4-1 in an Eastern Conference semifinals series and awaits the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors series for a conference finals showdown.