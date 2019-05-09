Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant ruled out for remainder of Houston Rockets series

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) suffered a right calf strain in Game 5 on Wednesday at Oracle Arena. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Golden State star forward Kevin Durant was ruled out for the remainder of the Warriors' Western Conference semifinals series against the Houston Rockets.

Durant suffered a mild strain to his right calf in the Warriors' win in Game 5. The team announced he underwent an MRI exam Thursday and he will be reevaluated next week.

"I think it's good news," Kerr told reporters. "Calf strain, he's had them before. He's responded well. Obviously, we're disappointed he won't be able to play in this series. If we're able to win the series and move on, looks good for his return in the not-too-distant future."

Durant won't travel with the team for Game 6 in Houston. The team announced he will remain in the Bay Area for additional treatment.

The Golden State star suffered the injury with 2:11 left in the third quarter Wednesday night. Durant went up for a jump shot over Rockets defender Iman Shumpert. The 7-footer didn't appear to make contact with Shumpert, but he clutched at his right leg after landing and taking a few steps.

The Warriors hold a 3-2 series lead over the Rockets. Game 6 is Friday night, and a potential Game 7 would be Sunday at Oracle Arena.