Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11), seen swatting a ball from Los Angeles Clippers guard Garrett Temple earlier this postseason, said the plot of 'Avengers: Endgame' didn't keep him interested.

May 8 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson could be in the minority when it comes to his feelings about Avengers: Endgame.

Thompson told The Athletic he left the record-breaking superhero film with an hour left because, "the plot didn't interest him, not enough to demand that much time and attention."

As of May 8, Avengers: Endgame has currently grossed over $2 billion worldwide and is rapidly approaching the $650 million mark in the United States, per BoxOfficeMojo.com. The thrilling conclusion to the "Infinity Saga" set a record when it earned $1 billion globally on its opening weekend, April 27-29.

Avengers: Endgame currently holds a 95 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89 percent audience score.

Avengers: Endgame is the longest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at three hours and one minute. Leaving with an hour left ensured that Thompson missed the final, climactic battle between The Avengers and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Thompson, a five-time All-Star, is averaging 16.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 10 playoff games this year. The three-time NBA Finals champion is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer for the first time in his career.

Golden State could also lose two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant in free agency.

Thompson and the Warriors host the Rockets in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Western Conference semifinals at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The game will air on TNT.