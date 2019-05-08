Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo rejects Boston Celtics' Al Horford

May 8 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sent Boston Celtics center Al Horford's shot into the stands with a monstrous block in the first quarter Wednesday night.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart tossed a pass to Horford in the paint. Horford, while guarded by Antetokounmpo, pump faked and buried his shoulder into the Bucks forward to create space.

Horford, feeling he had generated enough separation, went up with his right hand for a layup. Antetokounmpo jumped and viciously swatted the ball into the crowd at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Bucks led the Celtics 61-49 with under eight minutes left in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo had eight points (3-of-7 shooting), seven assists and six rebounds in 22 minutes.

Milwaukee holds a 3-1 series lead over Boston and can close out the Eastern Conference semifinal series with a win.