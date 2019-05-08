Los Angeles Lakers, Tyronn Lue end talks without reaching contract

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is no longer in the running to become the Los Angeles Lakers' next head coach after contract talks fell through. File Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

May 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue have ended contract negotiations after reaching an impasse, league sources told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times.

Lue and his representatives rejected the Lakers' offer Tuesday, according to ESPN. Los Angeles then offered the coach a deal worth about $18 million over three years Wednesday, leading to Lue's side pulling out of the contract talks.

The ex-Cavs coach was seeking a five-year deal that was closer to what former Lakers coach Luke Walton was offered, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Along with an inability to reach an agreement on financial terms, the Lakers wanted to shape the team's supporting coaching staff instead of letting Lue do so, according to ESPN. The team suggested several coaches that Lue didn't agree with, including former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd.

Lue was considered the frontrunner for the job, which was vacated by Walton in April, due to his connections to star forward LeBron James and the Lakers organization. He coached the Cavaliers' championship team, led by James, in the 2015-16 season, and was a point guard for the Lakers during title runs in 2000 and 2001.

The Lakers are adding former Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel, ex-Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks coach Mike Woodson and former Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets coach Lionel Hollins to the organization's list of candidates, according to the Los Angeles Times. The team will also consider Juwan Howard and Kidd, who both interviewed for the vacancy in April.

