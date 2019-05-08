May 8 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors retook the Eastern Conference semifinals series lead with a dominant 125-89 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

The Raptors led 92-70 at the start of the fourth quarter and eventually grabbed a 40-point lead with 2:24 remaining. The blowout led to the benching of 76ers starters so they could rest for the next game in the series.

As 76ers star center Joel Embiid made his final trip to the bench with the outcome already decided, Canadian musician and Raptors ambassador Drake, sitting courtside, led the fans at Scotiabank Arena in trolling the big man.

Raptors fans, along with Drake, mimicked Embiid's airplane celebration as he walked off the court. Embiid previously used the celebration after a dunk late in Game 3 to seal the Sixers' win.

Drake and Raptors fans troll Embiid as he checked out in the 4th 😅 pic.twitter.com/E7kIEV4Wi4 — ESPN (@espn) May 8, 2019

Embiid later said he didn't "pay attention" to the airplanes in the crowd, but told Drake that the 76ers would be "back" in Toronto for Game 7 as he left the court.

"We definitely going to do everything," Embiid told reporters after the game. "I'm gonna find ways. The last few games they've been throwing a lot of double- and triple-teams at me. I've got to find a way out of it and just be myself."

Embiid, who battled flu-like symptoms before Tuesday night's game, had 13 points and six rebounds with eight turnovers in 31 minutes.

The Raptors hold a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.