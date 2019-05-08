Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving makes Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova stumble with deceptive handles

May 8 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving caused Milwaukee Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova to stumble with a nasty move Wednesday night.

Celtics center Al Horford set a screen for Irving, giving the star guard an easy path to the basket. Irving had Ilyasova in a 1-on-1 situation and immediately attacked the rim.

Irving hesitated and then blew past Ilysasova, who fell backward after the guard displayed his quick handles. Bucks guard Pat Connaughton attempted to block Irving's layup, but the shot found the bottom of the net.

Despite his flashy moves, Irving struggled again in the Celtics' 116-91 loss in Game 5. He had 15 points (6-of-21 shooting), one assist and one rebound with three turnovers.

The Bucks earned a 4-1 series win in the Eastern Conference semifinals. With the win, Milwaukee advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 2001.

Milwaukee plays the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers-Toronto Raptors series. The Raptors hold a 3-2 series lead.