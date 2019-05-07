Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka suffers nasty cut after Kawhi Leonard elbow

May 7 (UPI) -- Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka suffered a nasty cut after an inadvertent elbow from forward Kawhi Leonard in the first quarter Tuesday night in Game 5.

Leonard accidently struck Ibaka with his elbow while the players were jumping for a rebound, causing the big man to immediately grasp at his forehead. Ibaka, who began to bleed profusely, headed to the locker room for more medical assistance.

League sources told The Athletic that Ibaka received three stitches for the cut on his head. He eventually returned to the game in the second quarter with a large bandage over the stitches.

Ouch – Serge Ibaka leaves the game bleeding after Kawhi accidentally catches him with an elbow.



Ibaka had 10 points and two rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench in the Raptors' 125-89 drubbing of the 76ers at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Raptors hold a 3-2 series lead after their victory. Game 6 is Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.