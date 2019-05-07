Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook, Paul George undergo surgeries

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (C) underwent two surgical procedures Tuesday. He is expected to resume full basketball activities in about three weeks. File Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA

May 7 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George each underwent surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

George elected to undergo a surgical procedure for a partially torn tendon in his right shoulder. The All-Star forward will also have surgery to address a small labrum tear in his left shoulder in the coming weeks, according to the team.

League sources told ESPN that George is expected to miss at least the start of preseason training camp following the procedures.

Westbrook underwent two surgeries at the Kerlen-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. The first procedure was to repair a torn ligament in a finger on his left hand. He also had a minor arthroscopic procedure on his surgically repaired right knee.

The team announced that Westbrook is expected to return to full basketball activities in about three weeks.

Westbrook played through the finger injury for the final six weeks of the season, according to ESPN. He had been taping and undergoing treatment for the finger throughout the conclusion of the season but never disclosed the injury.

George, who also played through his shoulder ailments in the postseason, ranked second in the NBA with 28.0 points per game this season. He led the league with 2.21 steals per contest.

Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the third consecutive season with 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game.

The Thunder lost to the Portland Trail Blazers in five games in the first round of the playoffs.