Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) has his team one win away from the Eastern Conference finals after a Game 4 win against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals Monday in Boston. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

May 7 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4, leading the Bucks to a 3-1 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals lead over the Celtics.

The "Greek Freak" finished with a game-high 39 points and 16 rebounds in the 113-101 win Monday at TD Garden in Boston. Milwaukee is now one win from the Eastern Conference finals.

"I don't really think about if this is the biggest game of my career," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "I think about what it takes to win."

Boston emerged with a 30-22 first quarter lead, paced by a balanced scoring attack. Khris Middleton helped the Bucks pull closer with 10 points in the second quarter, but Boston still led 49-47 at the half.

Milwaukee held a 69-68 lead with 3:13 remaining in the third quarter before the Bucks went on a 9-0 run to take command of the game. The Bucks led 80-72 entering the fourth quarter.

Kyrie Irving attempted to put the Celtics back in the game, but Boston could not stop the "Greek Freak" down the stretch.

George Hill added 15 points for the Bucks, while Middleton and Eric Bledsoe each chipped in 13 points in the win. Irving led the Celtics with 23 points. Marcus Morris had 18 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

"Giannis ... it's hard to find the words for what he does for our team," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "Both ends of the court. He is so multifaceted and multidimensional."

The Bucks host the Celtics in Game 5 at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.