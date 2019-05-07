Clemson's Dabo Swinney plays pickup game on Raptors court before Game 5

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney talks with friends on the field before the Philadelphia Phillies-St. Louis Cardinals game Monday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Clemson Tigers head football coach Dabo Swinney has been traveling across the country to attend various sporting events.

Swinney attended the Houston Rockets' Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Then, the Tigers head coach was behind home plate in the St. Louis Cardinals' MLB matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Swinney returned to NBA action and traveled to Canada in order to watch the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Tuesday night.

Before the Raptors and 76ers tipped off, Swinney played a pickup game with his children on the court at Scotiabank Arena. Swinney showed off his basketball skills with a ball fake and drained a jump shot.

.@ClemsonFB head coach Dabo Swinney put some work in today. ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/BXW8eiaPz8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 8, 2019

The Raptors welcomed Swinney with a variety of team gear. The head coach, wearing a Raptors shirt, also took a photo with Raptors ambassador and musician Drake.

Swinney, who said he was making his first trip to Canada, showed his support for the franchise with a video.

"So excited to be up here in Canada. First time in Canada," Swinney said. "Beautiful city here in Toronto. We're bringing some winning mojo and can't wait to be part of an unbelievable environment tonight."

Clemson defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship game last season. The Tigers open the 2019 college football season Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.