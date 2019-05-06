Golden State Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins expects to return this postseason

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins said he expects to return this postseason. Cousins suffered a quad injury in Game 2 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins said he expects to return this postseason after sustaining a partially torn quadriceps muscle in the first round.

Cousins told reporters he envisions a "very nice ending" to this season.

"For me, my goal is I ain't planning on sitting," Cousins told ESPN after the Warriors' shootaround before Monday's Game 4. "I don't know the reality of it. But for me, that is not what I'm planning on doing. ... It's definitely some type of bad movie. But I think it will have a very nice ending. Just wait for it."

Cousins suffered the quad injury in the first quarter of Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 15. The All-Star center underwent an MRI exam the next day to reveal the injury.

The Warriors announced that the injury would sideline Cousins indefinitely and he would begin rehabilitation. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr offered an update on the big man Sunday and said he is progressing.

"He's coming along pretty well," Kerr said. "We'll just have to wait and see."

Cousins previously sustained a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in January 2018 while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. He returned to the court Jan. 18, 2019, against the Clippers. The center said he was relieved to learn that his quad injury didn't require surgery and was less severe than his Achilles tear.

"I was confident from the beginning once they told me the severity of it," Cousins said. "Talking to the doctors helped me understand the injury a little more. I started analyzing things and playing it out in my head. I'm going to take it day by day and work my [expletive] off like I always do.

"Obviously, I was a little more relieved that it wasn't anything catastrophic like I've dealt with before. It sucks to be injured anyway on top of that. The timing of it really [expletive] me up the most. It's a part of this game, man. I'm not the first. I won't be the last."

Cousins averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in 30 regular-season contests with the Warriors.

Game 4 is Monday night in Houston. The Warriors hold a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets.