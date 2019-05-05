Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray swishes impossible shot from behind backboard

May 5 (UPI) -- Denver guard Jamal Murray, who has struggled from the field in the Nuggets' second-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers, discovered a new method to score.

In the opening minute of Sunday night's Game 4, Murray scored the Nuggets' first points of the contest with an improbable shot from behind the backboard.

Murray received a pass from teammate Gary Harris and began to drive to the basket. Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless stayed close to Murray's hip and gradually shifted him toward the baseline. As the Nuggets point guard was fading out of bounds, he chucked the ball over the back of the glass.

The ball somehow found the bottom of the net, leading Murray to throw his arms into the air in disbelief.

Murray entered Game 4 shooting only 43.5 percent from the floor in the Western Conference semifinal series. He has been playing through a thigh injury during the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Murray had 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting with four rebounds and four assists through three quarters. Denver led the Trail Blazers 84-77 entering the fourth quarter.

Portland leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.