May 3 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns hired Monty Williams as their head coach Friday.

Williams, 47, joins the Suns after the franchise fired Igor Kokoskov in April after just one season. Williams has a 173-221 record in his coaching career. He served as an assistant for the Suns from 2005 to 2009, before taking the New Orleans Hornets job in 2010. Williams was fired by New Orleans in 2015.

He served as an associate head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015 and is an assistant for the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

"I am thrilled to welcome Monty Williams to the Suns family as our next head coach," Suns general manager James Jones said in a release from the team.

"Monty brings a wealth of NBA experience, both as a coach and former player, in addition to being a high-character individual who will infuse basketball wisdom and life lessons into our locker room. Monty is well respected for his coaching pedigree, leadership and commitment to the community, all of which make him the ideal person to lead our team moving forward."

Williams also has two years of front office experience. He played nine seasons in the NBA before joining the coaching ranks. He also served as an assistant coach for the USA Basketball Men's National Team.

Williams will assume the role following the end of the 76ers' season. The Sixers face the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Philadelphia.