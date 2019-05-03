Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons fined $20K for elbowing Kyle Lowry in groin

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) was fined $20,000 by the league after elbowing Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in the groin during Game 3 Thursday night. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons was fined $20,000 and assessed a flagrant foul 1 after a league office review, the NBA announced Friday.

Simmons received the fine after elbowing Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in the groin during the 76ers' 116-95 win in Game 3 Thursday night. The incident occurred with 8:36 left in the second quarter.

Simmons got tangled with Lowry while fighting for a rebound. Lowry undercut Simmons, sending the 6-foot-10 point guard to the floor.

Lowry appeared to mockingly sit on Simmons' head while holding his arms in the air. With Lowry still standing over him, Simmons elbowed him in the groin area. The Raptors star remained on the court for several moments as Toronto grabbed the rebound and pushed back to the offensive end.

Simmons was not called for a foul on the play. Lowry said after the contest that the 76ers guard approached him at halftime and apologized for the incident.

"Yeah, he said it at halftime. Said he didn't mean to," Lowry told reporters. "[Referee] Scott Foster didn't call it on the floor. It's not like I'm going to dwell on it or [expletive] about it.

"It happened. It's over now. We got our [expletive] kicked after. It didn't matter."

Game 4 is Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The 76ers hold a 2-1 series lead over the Raptors.