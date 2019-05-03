Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid scored 33 points and had 10 rebounds, five blocks and three assists in a win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday in Philadelphia. Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

May 3 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid pulled off a windmill jam and was the best player on the court during the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff win against the Toronto Raptors.

Embiid took flight with 5:31 remaining in the 116-95 win Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers now own a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals series.

"We just wanted to get stops and make sure that we had the ball in [Jimmy Butler's] hands or mine," Embiid told reporters. "That's what we did. He created and we knocked down some shots. We had a couple great drives and also got stops."

Philadelphia led 108-84 with 5:35 remaining when Embiid caught a pass back from Ben Simmons after a breakaway. Simmons drove into the paint before flipping the ball back to the 7-footer. Embiid faked a 3-point shot, fooling Raptors big man Marc Gasol and creating a lane into the paint.

Embiid dribbled into the lane before picking up the ball. He pulled it back in his right hand and threw down the windmill slam with authority, giving Philadelphia a 26-point advantage.

The Sixers center had 33 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and three assists.

"I think for everybody that knows me, I need it [energy from big plays]," Embiid said. "When I have fun, my game just changes. I'm always told that if I don't smile during the game, I'm either having a bad game or I'm not into it. I know that to get my game going, I have to have fun on the court."

Philadelphia hosts Toronto in Game 4 at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.