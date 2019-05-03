Chicago Bulls reach contract extension with head coach Jim Boylen

May 3 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bulls agreed to a contract extension with head coach Jim Boylen, the team announced Friday.

The team didn't disclose the terms of the contract.

"Jim has a strong vision on where he wants to take this team, and he has done a great job establishing the culture that we want this organization to stand for as we continue to progress," Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said in a statement. "He has tremendous passion for developing young talent, is a strong communicator and a good fit for this team. The organization is confident in the direction that he is taking our players, and we are committed to him."

Boylen replaced former coach Fred Hoiberg, who was fired in December. Boylen previously agreed to a short contract that would run through the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. His new multiyear contract will replace his previous deal.

Boylen served as the team's associate head coach for three seasons before jumping into the Bulls' head coaching position. He has over 30 years of coaching experience, including 20 seasons in the NBA.

The 54-year-old coach entered the league with the Houston Rockets as the team's video coordinator/scout. After four seasons, he was promoted to an assistant coach. Boylen has also served as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors (2003-04), Milwaukee Bucks (2004-05), Indiana Pacers (2011-13) and San Antonio Spurs (2013-14).

In Boylen's first season, the Bulls posted a 22-60 record. Chicago has a 12.5 percent chance to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.