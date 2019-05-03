Boston Celtics honor John Havlicek before Game 3 against Milwaukee Bucks

May 3 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics paid tribute to franchise legend John Havlicek, who died last week at the age of 79, before Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Members of the Celtics wore black warmup shirts with Havlicek's No. 17, which was retired in October 1978, on the front. The team then conducted a moment of silence with pictures of Havlicek on the jumbotron.

During the contest's first media timeout, the Celtics played a two-minute highlight video of Havlicek's storied career, which generated a standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd.

Fans in the arena tonight are invited to pay their respects at bereavement books set up outside Loge 4, Loge 15, Section 307 and Section 324 ☘️ #ForeverGreen pic.twitter.com/F5wDMcT2sv — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 4, 2019

"You have to have perspective on what is most important," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters before the game. "The Havlicek family and their loss is incredibly sad for everybody.

"We feel lucky to celebrate John Havlicek."

Havlicek played 16 seasons with the Celtics and is the franchise's leading scorer. He was a 13-time All-Star selection, five-time NBA All-Defensive first-team choice and four-time All-NBA first-team member.

Havlicek won eight championships with the Celtics and was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984.

The Bucks led the Celtics 95-87 at the end of the third quarter in Game 3. The series is tied 1-1.